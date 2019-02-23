Brody Stevens: Celebrities Mourn Death of Comedian and Actor

Following the tragic news that comedian Brody Stevens has passed away, many celebrities have come out to mourn his death.

Stevens was reportedly found dead from an apparent suicide on Friday afternoon.

Many of his famous friends and fans have since taken to Twitter to shares messages over the actor’s passing.

So sad. I met Brody Stevens a few times and he was hilarious, original and genuine.

Anyone who feels themselves caught or in a hopeless place please, please reach out for help. Things can and will change. #RIPBrodyStevens — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) February 22, 2019

RIP Brody Stevens. Nobody else was like him, on or off stage. Seeing him was always a joy. We’ll miss you Brody,” fellow stand-up-turned-actor Kumail Nanjiani tweeted.

“Just heard awful news about Brody Stevens. Ran into him at a Cubs game last season. Such a nice guy. REACH OUT if you need help and if you can, former Mad TV and Mindy Project star Ike Barinholtz added.

RIP to truly one of the best stand-ups, Steven Brody Stevens. You might not know of Brody, but he likely had an influence on your favorite comic. This was my favorite thing he did: //t.co/2Ffiq3fD12 — Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) February 22, 2019

“Brody Stevens was such a kind, hilarious, f—ing weird dude. So, so funny. What a shame. Just awful,” Parks and Rec star Adam Scott said of Stevens.

“Heart broken at the loss of my friend Brody Stevens. I remember meeting him at an open mic in NY. Unique voice. We lost another great. #RIPBrodyStevens,” comedian Nick Swardson wrote. “[He] brought me on stage one time and said ‘Nick Swardson, alternative comic, alternative lifestyle.’ “

Damn. I’m so sad about @brodyismefriend. Such a sweet, open, hilarious man. RIP. pic.twitter.com/2RoPMmzYEy — Riki Lindhome (@rikilindhome) February 22, 2019

Celebrities and comedians are not the only ones memorializing Stevens, as one of the venues he frequented most, The Comedy Store, also shared a heartfelt message about the comedian.

“Thank you Brody for sharing your Comedy and positive energy with us for so many years. You made late nights so much fun, pushing boundaries, being different, and never doing the same show twice. Joke writing, crowd work, drums, baseball. We love you forever Brody,” The Comedy Store’s message read.

Thank you Brody for sharing your Comedy and positive energy with us for so many years. You made late nights so much fun, pushing boundaries, being different, and never doing the same show twice. Joke writing, crowd work, drums, baseball. We love you forever Brody. #brodystevens pic.twitter.com/IYvo0wmWrt — The Comedy Store (@TheComedyStore) February 22, 2019

If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.