Brody Stevens: Celebrities Mourn Death of Comedian and Actor

Following the tragic news that comedian Brody Stevens has passed away, many celebrities have come out to mourn his death.

Stevens was reportedly found dead from an apparent suicide on Friday afternoon.

Many of his famous friends and fans have since taken to Twitter to shares messages over the actor’s passing.

RIP Brody Stevens. Nobody else was like him, on or off stage. Seeing him was always a joy. We’ll miss you Brody,” fellow stand-up-turned-actor Kumail Nanjiani tweeted.

Just heard awful news about Brody Stevens. Ran into him at a Cubs game last season. Such a nice guy. REACH OUT if you need help and if you can, former Mad TV and Mindy Project star Ike Barinholtz added.

“Brody Stevens was such a kind, hilarious, f—ing weird dude. So, so funny. What a shame. Just awful,” Parks and Rec star Adam Scott said of Stevens.

Heart broken at the loss of my friend Brody Stevens. I remember meeting him at an open mic in NY. Unique voice. We lost another great. #RIPBrodyStevens,” comedian Nick Swardson wrote. “[He] brought me on stage one time and said ‘Nick Swardson, alternative comic, alternative lifestyle.’ “

Celebrities and comedians are not the only ones memorializing Stevens, as one of the venues he frequented most, The Comedy Store, also shared a heartfelt message about the comedian.

“Thank you Brody for sharing your Comedy and positive energy with us for so many years. You made late nights so much fun, pushing boundaries, being different, and never doing the same show twice. Joke writing, crowd work, drums, baseball. We love you forever Brody,” The Comedy Store’s message read.

If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.

