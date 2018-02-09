Even Brody Jenner Didn’t Know Half-Sister Kylie Jenner Was Pregnant

Kylie Jenner revealed on Feb. 4 that she had welcomed her first child just days prior, and it seems the news was also a bit of a surprise to some of her family members.

Half-brother Brody Jenner told TMZ that he “didn’t even know” that Kylie was officially expecting.

“Well, to be honest, I didn’t even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy,” the 34-year-old said. “Now I found out and would love to see her.”

The former The Hills cast member added that he hasn’t spent time with his half-sister for “a couple years.”

“Relationship’s always been there, but you know they’re busy,” he said. “It is what it is. I would love to meet the baby.”

Brody and Kylie share dad Caitlyn Jenner, who recently used Instagram to gush over Kylie and baby Stormi.

“My daughter just had a daughter,” Caitlyn wrote alongside a photo of an infant Kylie. “It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow. Throwback to my baby, as a baby.”

Kylie welcomed daughter Stormi Webster with her boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1. She announced her baby girl’s birth with an Instagram post and YouTube video sharing behind-the-scenes moments from her pregnancy.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” the 20-year-old continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

