Brody Jenner ‘Deeply Hurt’ by Caitlyn’s Decision to Skip Wedding

Brody Jenner will have to get through his wedding without dad Caitlyn Jenner by his side.

The 34-year-old is “deeply hurt” leading up to his Bali wedding with fiancee Kaitlynn Carter after Caitlyn opted against going to the ceremony due to a prior business commitment, an insider told TMZ.

They added that the rift between Caitlyn and her youngest son goes back to when she married her third wife, Kris Jenner.

The source said that Caitlyn’s older children, Burt, 39, Casey, 37, Brandon, 36, and Jenner, blame Kris for being “selfish” and Caitlyn for being an “enabler” for allowing her to put a wall between a dad and her kids.

Jenner also revealed to PEOPLE earlier this week that his younger half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, didn’t even RSVP to the ceremony.

“My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think,” he told the publication Wednesday.

“We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back,” he added. “Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there.”

Jenner previously told TMZ that it had been “a couple years” since he spent time with Kylie. He also admitted that he didn’t even know Kylie, who welcomed daughter Stormi alongside boyfriend Travis Scott in February, was pregnant.

“To be honest, I didn’t even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy,” he said. “Now that I’ve found out, for sure, I’d love to see her.”

Despite her absence at the ceremony itself, Caitlyn reportedly attended the bridal shower and does not object to the wedding.

Jenner proposed to Carter in May 2016 after two years together, with Brody sharing a sweet post on Instagram to announce the news.

“I couldn’t be more in love with this woman and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her,” he wrote, calling Carter his “best friend.”

The couple is currently on the island preparing for their wedding, along with Jenner’s brother Brandon and mom Linda Thompson, according to their social media posts.

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com