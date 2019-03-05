Brody Jenner Breaks Silence on Stepsister Khloe Kardashian’s Romantic Life After Tristan Thompson Cheats With Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian’s extended family is backing her up in the midst of her breakup from Tristan Thompson, who reportedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods.

Brody Jenner, who is the half-brother of Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner, told Us Weekly at Elton John‘s 2019 Oscars viewing party that he feels “bad” for the 34-year-old.

“Khloé is a great person. Nobody deserves that,” The Hills star said, adding that he wasn’t totally surprised by the turn of events. “I will say, though, he did it once, so she probably should have left him then. To have that happen again … yeah, of course I feel bad for her.”

Thompson and Woods were seen “all over each other” at Thompson’s house party in Los Angeles last weekend, prompting Kardashian to break up with him when she discovered what happened last Monday.

Us Weekly reports that a source said Kardashian confronted Woods, 21, who “denied it” at first, “but then she admitted it.”

Kardashian also reportedly questioned Thompson about what happened and that he admitted to it.

The 34-year-old Good American founder reportedly alerted Kylie to the situation since she has been close to Woods for nearly a decade; the two even lived together before Woods moved out of Kylie’s house last week following the drama.

“Khloé is not mad at Kylie,” a source told Us Weekly, with another saying that the Kardashian-Jenner clan isn’t “100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie’s life.”

“It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend. She doesn’t have a lot of friends, and honestly, can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn,” the source said.

Jenner has since unfollowed Thompson on Instagram, but is currently still following Woods. The opposite is true for Kardashian, who still follows Thompson but unfollowed Woods.

Woods has stayed absent on social media in the time since the scandal broke, while Kardashian has shared a few cryptic quotes, which seems to be her favorite pastime as of late.

Sunday, she shared a quote on her Instagram Story that read, “No matter how much a snake sheds skin. It’s still a snake,” a likely dig at both Thompson and Woods.

Last week, she “liked” a tweet from a fan encouraging her during the difficult time. “Don’t let anyone ever say this is your fault!” the tweet read. “He [Thompson] is a sick man and if its true, then she [Woods] is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love. [Daughter] TRUE does and ur doing great showing her that love.”