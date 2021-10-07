New Documentary Reveals Chilling Details About Brittany Murphy’s Final Days

It has been nearly 12 years since beloved actress Brittany Murphy died unexpectedly, and now a new documentary is detailing the chilling details of her final days. The film is titled What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, set to debut Oct. 14, on HBO Max. In the documentary, several people from Murphy’s life are interviewed about the late star — PEOPLE reports — including Makeup artist Trista Jordan, who worked with her on 2009’s Something Wicked, Murphy’s final film. “Her eyes were so sunken, and she just seemed so sad,” Jordan recalled. “She wasn’t herself. She was in so much pain. She had Bambi legs and couldn’t stand up.”

Murphy died on Dec. 20, 2009, at the age of 32, after collapsing in her home. Months later, the Los Angeles County coroner recorded the actress’s primary cause of death as pneumonia. There were also secondary factors reported as well, including iron-deficiency anemia and multiple drug intoxication. No illegal drugs were found in Murphy’s system, leading the coroner to cite over-the-counter medications, such as painkillers and cold medicine, to contribute to her health decline. “The possible adverse physiological effects of elevated levels of these medications cannot be discounted, especially in her weakened state,” a coroner’s report stated, per CNN.

What Happened, Brittany Murphy? executive producer Buddy Day spoke about circumstances around the , saying they were “so bizarre and there are so many twists and turns.” Day added, however, that everyone they interviewed for the documentary had very fond things to say about Murphy. “Everyone was so consistent when they would describe her. She was so generous, caring, and always thinking about everybody else and I think sometimes that gets forgotten because of all the mystery surrounding her death,” Hill shared. “She was loved by everyone.”

In addition to focusing on Murphy, the documentary will also explore her marriage to Simon Monjack, who died just five months after his wife, and from bizarrely similar causes. Speaking of all they uncovered about Monjack, What Happened, Brittany Murphy? director Cynthia Hill said, “He was a disturbed individual who was used to conning people and Brittany was one of his last victims.” Hill added, “There was a pattern of behavior that became very obvious the more research that we did.” Monjack’s mother, brother, and former fiancée Elizabeth Ragsdale are interviewed in the documentary.