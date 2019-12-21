Breckin Meyer Pays Tribute to ‘Clueless’ Co-Star Brittany Murphy With Heartfelt Tribute

Clueless star Breckin Meyer shared an emotional tribute to co-star Brittany Murphy on the 10th anniversary of her death on Friday. Murphy died on Dec. 20, 2009, at age 32. Her cause of death was pneumonia, although there remain questions about the circumstances of her death.

“10 years ago this magical, fantabulous angel left us WAY too early,” Meyer tweeted. “So crazy talented & the sweetest lil fairy ya ever could meet. Full Disclosure: Travis kisses Tai on the head because Brit was always like a lil sister to me. Missing Brit lots today.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Meyer was one of hundreds of people to pay tribute to Murphy on the sad anniversary of her death.

“Ten years after her death, I could find basically no serious critical writing on the life, legacy or work of Brittany Murphy,” one fan tweeted. “This is my attempt to rectify that and hopefully secure her place in Hollywood history.”

“10 years since the passing of one of my favorite actresses,” another fan tweeted. “Sometimes talent is taken too soon. 32 is definitely too early. Rest easy, Brittany Murphy.”

“Brittany Murphy was one death that really rocked me,” another wrote. “I hear her voice every time I rewatch King of the Hill but one of my favorite movies of all time growing up was Uptown Girls. That performance shook my young world and still shakes my current one at times.”

“It’s been ten years since her passing and to this day I still miss her,” another wrote.

Murphy racked up dozens of memorable performances during her career. She starred in Clueless, Girl, Interrupted, Drop Dead Gorgeous, 8 Mile, Riding in Cars with Boys, Sin City, Happy Feet and Just Married. Her final film, Something Wicket, was filmed just before her death and released in 2014.

Murphy’s death has long been a puzzling mystery for Hollywood. She was facing several days of battling flu-like symptoms before she collapsed in the bathroom of her Hollywood Hills home, reports PEOPLE. After her death, the Los Angeles County coroner said she died of pneumonia, combined with anemia and “multiple drug intoxication” from prescription and over-the-counter medication. No illegal drugs were found at her home.

Coroner Asst. Chief Ed Winter told PEOPLE shortly after Murphy’s death that it could have been preventable if she saw a doctor sooner.

“Murphy was planning on seeing a doctor, but she unfortunately passed away before she did,” Winter said at the time. “This was a case of a person with pneumonia who was anemic and was taking medication when she should’ve been getting medical treatment.”

Murphy was survived by her husband, Simon Monjack, who died at the same home where Murphy died, in May 2010 from pneumonia and anemia.

Photo credit: David Livingston/Getty Images