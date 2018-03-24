Britney Spears Stuns in White Dress, Swing Set in Throwback Photos

Britney Spears is feeling nostalgic, and transporting fans to a magical jungle in her latest Instagram.

The pop star posted to social media Friday a set of throwback photos taken by celebrity photographer Mark Seliger. In one of the shots, Spears gives a seductive look to the camera as she holds her white, see-through, dress in what looks like a forest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The second shot is a little more filtered and shows the “Toxic” singer sitting in a swing set, showcasing her toned arms and legs. the background for the shot looks more like a jungle.

Earlier that day, Spears shared a mirror selfie at the gym, showing off her toned abs to her 19 million followers, and wearing tiny white booty shorts.

Spears made headlines earlier this week as she and ex-husband Kevin Federline continue to negotiate child support after he demanded more money, citing her recent success.

Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004-07 and with whom he has two sons, requested in February for an updated child support arrangement after Spears’ Las Vegas residency brought in more than $137 million in its four year run.

When Spears ignored his request for more than $20,000 to support sons Jayden and Sean Preston, Federline reportedly contacted her father, Jamie Spears, and was again denied the extra funds.

But a source told Us Weekly that Spears and her team sent an updated child support proposal following her ex’s requests, which Federline “flatly rejected.”

“Jamie and Britney Spears sent a response to Kevin’s request for an increase to his child support payments to his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan. Kevin has flatly rejected it,” the insider said.

“Kevin truly wanted to try and settle the child support payment increase without getting the courts involved out of respect for Britney, and of course, their two sons,” the source added.

But, according to the insider, when Federline was sent the proposal that was offered to him by Spears’ team, the father came to the decision that the child support dilemma may need to be resolved in court.

Federline is now reportedly asking for “a once yearly income and expense declaration from Britney including most recent tax returns filed” and is looking to come up with a new number based on those requests.

While Spears has not given in to her ex’s full requests, the insider said that the financial battle has taken a toll on the 36-year-old pop star.

“This is causing Britney a tremendous amount of stress [because] Kevin does indeed have full physical and legal custody of the boys. She just wants this resolved as quickly as possible,” the source said.