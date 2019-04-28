Britney Spears Spotted With Sons for the First Time Since Leaving Rehab

Britney Spears’ life is getting back to normal after checking out of a mental health facility.

The pop star was photographed Saturday attempting to hide her face as she rode on the front passenger seat of her car alongside her sons and bodyguard in the Thousand Oaks area in Southern California.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Take a look at the photos, released by Radar Online, here.

The new photos come two days after Spears was released from the facility Thursday, after completing a 30-day program she reportedly checked herself into earlier this year.

The outlet writes the “Toxic” singer was ready to leave the facility after three weeks, but her doctors and loved ones motivated her to finish the 30-day program.

Reports of Spears’ stay at the facility first surfaced in early April, when sources told press she had chosen to enter the facility after making the decision to take some time for herself in the midst of her father, Jamie Spears’ health crisis.

The story took a turn after a source aired claims on fan podcast Britney’s Gram that the singer had been committed against her will, as early as mid-January 2019, and there was seemingly no end in sight to her stay at the center.

The rumors sparked the #FreeBritney movement, which saw many of her devoted fans speak out for her to be released from the facility, as well as from the conservatorship that keeps Jamie in control of her assets and decisions. Reports say Spears felt overwhelmed by the rumors and the fan outreach and feared the stay at the facility would affect her career.

Despite the drama, Spears took to her Instagram Tuesday and broke her silence on the rumors, assuring fans she is doing O.K.

“Hi guys, just checking with all of you who are concerned about me,” Spears said in the clip. “All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry I’ll be back very soon.”

“I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me,” she wrote on the caption of the Instagram post. “Don’t believe everything you read and hear.

“My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment [four flower emojis] You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want!”

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way,” Spears wrote, ending her post by adding. “If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you.”