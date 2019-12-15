Britney Spears Shows off Her Massive Christmas Tree All While Clapping Back at Online Bullies

Britney Spears has a strong message for any internet trolls out there. On Dec. 14, the singer took to Instagram to share some words for anyone who chooses to engage in negativity online.

“Happy holidays friends !!!!” she began, before dishing out some spot-on advice to her followers. “I love sharing with you all … but it’s been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things !!! If you don’t like a post … just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person !!! There’s no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people.”

Spears concluded her post with a kind message, writing, “Stay happy and nice this holiday season y’all and God Bless !!!!!”

Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, wholeheartedly agreed with his girlfriend’s message. “It’s so easy to cyber attack and hide behind their phones and write mean comments, but when they run into you in real life all of the sudden they act like they have been such a huge fan and want a picture #haterplease,” he wrote.

Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, also responded to the post. She commented with a trio of heart emojis, sending her sister some positive vibes in the midst of the negativity.

That wasn’t all the “Circus” singer had to share, though. In addition to writing a message to the haters, she also included a little Christmastime joy in her post. The singer included a video that showcased her Christmas tree, which was a gorgeous display fit for any White Christmas celebration.

“Guys, this is what my Christmas tree looks like this year,” she told fans before panning over to the tree. Spears then showcased her holiday decorations and some of her fashionable looks, as Michael Buble’s version of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” played in the background.

As PEOPLE noted, Spears’ Instagram post comes a couple of weeks after she celebrated her 38th birthday with Asghari during a trip to Miami, Florida. Ahead of her birthday, a source told PEOPLE that Spears is doing very well at the moment, as is her relationship with her boyfriend.

“Britney is good. She sees Sam as much as she can, but he also has his career,” the source said. “Britney is very supportive of it. It seems she doesn’t really think about her own career though. She doesn’t talk about a new album, or about performing.”