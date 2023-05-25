Britney Spears Reunites With Her Mother Lynne Spears for First Time in Years

Britney Spears recently reunited with an estranged family member. The singer's mother, Lynne Spears, flew to Los Angeles Wednesday to meet her daughter, and Britney was open to letting her inside her home to catch up. After she touched down at the Los Angeles International Airport, Lynne was driven to the home of Britney's manager, Cade Hudson, and then took an Uber to Britney's house, according to TMZ. A source told the outlet that the pop star wasn't sure when Lynne would arrive, but she knew her mom was in town. Lynne spent around 30 minutes chatting with Britney at her home after arriving. After that, Britney and her husband, Sam Asghari, who TMZ reported was also present, were seen driving around for an additional 30 minutes before returning home, according to Entertainment Tonight. Sources told TMZ that the mother and daughter's relationship is improving, as the two have been texting recently, and Lynne appeared to know that there seemed to be a clear path to reconciliation. According to the outlet, sources say Lynne is "committed to making it right with her daughter."

Lynne and Britney's relationship has appeared strained in recent years, a fact that was brought to the forefront due to Britney's highly publicized conservatorship battle in 2021. She publicly pleaded with her daughter to discuss their past last October. "I'm sooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you!" Lynne wrote on Instagram. "Please unblock me so I can speak to you in person! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that's hurt you!" The interaction occurred after Britney released a lengthy audio file on YouTube containing explosive claims about her 13-year conservatorship. "Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!" Lynne replied on Instagram to her daughter's post. "Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private."

Britney and Lynne have been in touch as Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline sent a letter asking for Britney's permission to move to Hawaii with their teenage sons, Jayden, 16, and Sean, 17, and his second wife, Victoria Prince. "The reason I sent the letter on behalf of Kevin to Britney is that Kevin has an opportunity available to him to relocate to Hawaii, and the boys are very excited if they're able to relocate to Hawaii," Mark Vincent Kaplan, Federline's lawyer, told ET. "And even though Kevin has sole legal custody under the existing orders and even though Kevin has had what we call de facto sole physical custody for at least the last 15 months or more, the law still requires you to get the consent of the other co-parent." Kaplan told the outlet that he does not believe there has been any "exercise of visitation or custody in the last year" and that he believes Spears "will do the smart thing and not object."