Britney Spears Sends Clear, Explicit Message Ahead of Court Appearance on Conservatorship

Britney Spears is flipping the bird as a result of the news that she'll finally be able to present her side of the story to a judge in regards to her conservatorship. The big move created a lot of positive love and support from her fans when she posted the image of a little girl throwing up the middle finger in a school photo. Several of her loyal fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

"Hi my name is Britney Spears ... nice to meet you [three middle finger emojis]!!!! One of my strongest gifts is that I'm pretty straight forward," she captioned the photo. "GO GET YOUR LIFE BACK BABY!!!!" one person wrote, while someone else said, "Queen." Another person said, "I love you Britney," while others echoed, "WE LOVE YOU BRITNEY!!"

Following the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, the pop star has gained a lot of attention over what's really happening and has been happening for the last decade when it comes to her conservatorship. After being denied by a judge previously the opportunity to speak for herself, she is finally getting that opportunity after all this time. Through her attorney, she recently requested a hearing to be able to address the court directly and Judge Brenda Penny granted the request. Spears will finally have the chance on June 23 at 1:30 p.m. PT.

It's said that Spears is at odds with her father Jamie Spears who presides over her finances and career as a result of the conservatorship. The court ordered this after 2007 when it was clear the singer was struggling with the battles that come with being in the public eye, however, she's expressed fear for her father and is eager to get out. "My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father," Samuel D. Ingham III, her attorney told the judge according to pitchfork.com. "She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career."

Since the documentary released, Spears has written what are believed to be cryptic messages on her Instagram that gives fans an idea of how unhappy she really is. Her boyfriend Sam Asghari also took to Instagram and admitted that he's not a fan of her father, even calling him a "d—." Now that it's clear they're ready to live their lives without her father in the way, fans are patiently waiting for her next court date.