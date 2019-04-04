Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Staying Together Through Mental Health Treatment

Britney Spears‘ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is supporting her now more than ever while she takes time to seek help at a mental health facility.

Spears, 37, and Asghari, 25, who have been dating for three years, are still together, The Blast reports, and even reportedly spoke on the phone on Tuesday. Spears reportedly checked into a mental health facility last week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spears returned to social media on Wednesday after a nearly three-month hiatus to share a quote about self love. “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit,” the quote read. Spears captioned the post: “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’ :)”

Hours after Spears shared the post, Asghari shared it on his own account.

“It isn’t weakness, It’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am,” he wrote with a heart emoji and the hashtag #stronger, which is also the title of one of Spears’ hit songs.

Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, also spoke out in support of the singer in a statement via his attorney, Mark Vincent. “Kevin commends Britney for recognizing that she needs to take a step back and that she is taking the reasonable steps to dealing with her situation in a responsible way. He wishes everyone well,” the statement read, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Spears and Federline’s sons, Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12, are reportedly staying with Federline while Spears seeks treatment, according to Us Weekly. A source told the magazine that “Britney’s sons are in the full-time care of their dad, Kevin, for the time being.” The source added that Asghari “has been nothing but supportive through everything.”

Spears reportedly checked into the mental health facility for an “all encompassing wellness treatment” last week, and is expected to stay for the full 30 days. The stay comes in the midst of her father’s health crisis; Jamie Spears, 66, nearly died in November when he was hospitalized for a ruptured colon.

“Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her,” a source told PEOPLE of the motivation behind her decision to seek treatment. “He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He’s not doing well. They’re so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her — she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself.”

Ahead of checking into the facility, Spears put her music career on an indefinite hiatus, which included suspending work on her new album as well as her Las Vegas show, Britney: Domination.

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family,” Spears said in a statement in January. “We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me. Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you.”

Photo credit: Vivien Killilea / Stringer / Getty