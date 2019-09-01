Britney Spears Rocks New Brunette Hairstyle While on Date With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is looking a little different these days thanks to a brand new hairdo. The singer was seen rocking a new hair color while out with boyfriend Sam Asghari during a dinner date in West Hollywood on Aug. 25. The photo surfaced just a few days after Spears told fans how hard it is to find people to trust in Los Angeles.

On Friday, Entertainment Tonight published a photo taken by an onlooker at the Italian restaurant Cecconi’s. Spears was wearing a casual outfit, with a white, midriff-baring shirt and tight jeans. She also wore sunglasses to help hide her identity.

“She seemed super happy, smiling and laughing a lot,” an eyewitness told ET. The source said Spears and Asghari had two security guards with her.

While Spears is best known as a blonde, her natural hair color is brown, so it makes sense for her to go back to her natural color after complaining about “fake” people on Instagram.

On Aug. 20, Spears took to the social network to criticize life in Los Angeles. She included a quote reading, “Pay close attention to the people who don’t clap when you win.”

“Living in LA is such a trip!!! It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake,” Spears wrote. “I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy!!! It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes …. so I simply choose not to look anymore … let the clever haters do what they do best …. hate!!!”

Asghari showed his support for his girlfriend, adding his own comment to the mix.

“Winners don’t hate or bully, losers (haters) only do because they don’t have what you have (which is the best heart in the world),” Asghari wrote.

Spears has seen nasty comments on her Instagram page before, particularly earlier in August when she shared a photo of $6,000 Christian Louboutin snakeskin heels she bought and never wore. The comments section became filled with people slamming her for supporting animal cruelty, amid just a handful of posts from supporters defending her right to use her money as she sees fit.

Spears and Asghari, Spears’ personal trainer, have been dating since 2016 but did not make their red carpet debut until they attended the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere in July. Their appearance kicked off rumors they were engaged, but a source told PEOPLE they are not.

Still, the couple’s relationship has only gotten stronger.

“Sam is really in love with Britney. He will always be there to help in any way he can. He’s her protector,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in June. “For Britney, being a mother is the most important part of her life. She is the most content whenever she is around her boys. Sam is also very involved with the kids’ lives. The boys appreciate it when they all spend time together as a family.”

The source added, “Her kids love when Sam is around… They have from the beginning of the relationship. He gets along with all of them very well.”

Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline share two sons, Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic