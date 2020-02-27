Britney Spears Posts Video of the Exact Moment She Broke Her Foot During Dancing Accident

After being hospitalized last week when a dance rehearsal went wrong, Britney Spears has revealed the actual moment she broke her foot. PEOPLE noticed that the singer posted a video to her Instagram on Wednesday that shows her pulling off a few moves to Kings of Leon’s “Sex on Fire.” However, near the end she falls to the floor, where you can here a definite snapping sound. It’s not for the faint of heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 26, 2020 at 2:23pm PST

“I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot,” Spears wrote in the caption. “And yes, I know I’m barefoot… don’t laugh but I grip the floor better that way.”

“PS you can hear where I broke my foot here, sorry it’s kind of loud,” she added among a flurry of emojis. Naturally, her 23 million-plus followers had some things to say about it in the comments, including some of the “Toxic” singer’s famous friends.

“I broke my foot the same way except with less hair whipping and more crying,” said skater Adam Rippon.

“You are adorable,” wrote actress Selma Blair. “And that is full-on buzz kill. Recover well, angel.”

The print shop Saint Hoax also chimed in, calling Spears “talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular, never the same, ktotally [sic] unique.”

Spears was hospitalized last week after the fall. Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, alerted the world to it via Instagram post, which included a couple of photos of the couple, calming worried fans by letting them know that Spears was managing alright after the accident.

“When you break something it tends to heal stronger [especially] when you’re my girl,” Asghari wrote in the caption. “My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing. Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off.”

The singer’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears‘ own daughter, Maddie, was recently hospitalized for a broken bone. With her older sister having an incident just a week later, Spears jokingly wrote that “Between her and Maddie we are running a hospital” in the comments of Asghari’s post.

While she clearly won’t be taking the stage anytime in the near future, the former pop superstar does have the release of her new Netflix series Sweet Magnolias on the horizon. The romance-drama is based on a series of novels by the same name written by Sherryl Woods and is in production.