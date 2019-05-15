Britney Spears Reportedly May Never Perform Again, Says Manager Larry Rudolph

Britney Spears announced in January that she would be postponing her upcoming Las Vegas residency to help her father recover after his health struggles, but according to the singer’s manager, that residency may never happen.

Larry Rudolph, who began managing Spears in 1998, told TMZ that he does not believe the pop star should return to Vegas in the coming months or possibly ever.

“As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again,” he said.

“I don’t want her to work again ’till she’s ready, physically, mentally and passionately,” he added. “If that time never comes again it will never come again. I have no desire or ability to make her work again. I am only here for her when she wants to work. And, if she ever does want to work again, I’m here to tell her if it’s a good idea or a bad idea.”

Rudolph managed Spears from 1998 through 2004 and resumed working with her in 2008. He is not involved in the singer’s conservatorship and is only given medical information that directly affects Spears’ career.

Spears announced that she was postponing he residency after her father, Jamie Spears, suffered a ruptured colon in November 2018. He has undergone two surgeries and is currently recovering.

According to Rudolph, Spears was over halfway through rehearsals for her residency when her father became ill, with Rudolph calling the situation “the perfect storm.”

“We had to pull her show because her meds stopped working and she was distraught over her dad’s illness,” he said, adding that it’s Spears’ decision whether or not she wants to perform.

“Last summer, when she wanted to tour, she called me every day,” he shared. “She was excited. She hasn’t called me in months. Crickets. She clearly doesn’t want to perform now.”

In April, it was reported that Spears had checked herself into a mental health facility, checking out later that month. According to TMZ, Spears told a court on Friday that Jamie committed her to a mental health facility a month ago against her will and forced her to take drugs. Her lawyer reportedly made the same allegation.

