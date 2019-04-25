Britney Spears Could Reportedly Leave Mental Health Facility Today

Britney Spears has been staying in a mental health facility for around 30 days, but the singer may be able to check herself out of the facility as early as today, TMZ reports.

Sources say that if not today, Spears will “definitely” leave by the end of the week and is “almost certainly going home.”

Sources add that the singer’s mental state “is much better” than it was when she arrived, with sources saying Spears checked herself in to “get her head straight.” A source previously told Variety that Spears had been suffering from emotional distress, which sources attribute to her father, Jamie’s, current health battle.

TMZ‘s sources add that Spears’ mental state was made worse due to the fact that the medications she was taking had stopped working, though that is not the reason she checked into the facility. The Louisiana native’s doctors were reportedly attempting to find a new combination of medications but the mix was “doing Britney more harm than good,” resulting in Spears stopping her medication.

According to sources, doctors are still working on a mixture and are calling things “a work in progress.”

Spears’ stay was first reported earlier this month, with an Instagram post arriving on the 37-year-old’s Instagram account that same day that detailed the importance of taking care of yourself. She has since shared two videos, the first a message to fans assuring them that she is fine and requesting privacy.

“I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!!” she began. “There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear.”

“My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment,” she continued. “You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you.”

The second was a workout montage which Spears captioned, “Who knew stress would be a great 5 pound weight loss. Yay for me.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin