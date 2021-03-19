Is Britney Spears Doing a Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey?

✖

In the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey and the New York Times documentary detailing Britney Spears's conservatorship, is the princess of pop considering her own tell-all? According to Entertainment Tonight, Spears is reportedly mulling over the possibility of an intimate sit-down with Winfrey herself.

Spears is reportedly interested in speaking out about her conservatorship situation herself, following the release of The New York Times' documentary Framing Britney Spears last month. Spears feels that only she can tell her story, and Winfrey, who just interviewed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, might be the perfect person to interview her, a source told ET. Meanwhile, Spears' attorney, Samuel Ingham, plans to ask the court to change Spears' permanent conservator during the next court hearing in the case.

"Britney has considered speaking out about her past, mostly because she doesn't feel others should tell her story," a source told ET on Thursday. Although Spears, 39, has "always hated doing interviews," Winfrey would "most likely be her first choice" of the interviewer if she decides to go that route. There are still no solid plans for Spears to speak out herself, the source said. If or when she does an interview, "there will be steps Britney would need to take before speaking out," the source explained.

The source described the "Womanizer" singer as "much happier lately" because of the "tremendous support" she has received from fans. "The release of the documentary has inspired an outpouring of more love than ever," the source told ET. "While she hasn't been able to make changes to her conservatorship, she's received millions of messages from fans on social media and she feels far more understood."

Spears' father, Jamie Spears, was named co-conservator of Spears' estate and person in 2008. In December, the conservatorship was extended again, until Sept. 3, 2021. In 2019, professional conservator Jodi Montgomery took over Jamie's role after he temporarily stepped down for health reasons. In August 2020, Spears asked the judge in the case to name Montgomery the permanent conservator, but that request was denied and Jamie resumed serving as conservator. In February, the judge named Bessemer Trust co-conservator over Spears' finances with her father.

On Wednesday, Ingham said during a remote court hearing that he plans to file a petition to ask the court to make Montgomery Spears' permanent conservator during an April 27 hearing, reports ET. Ingham pointed out that the petition would be made on Spears' behalf. Jamie's attorney, Vivian Thoreen asked that accounting matters and objections be held off until that hearing, a request the judge approved.

Framing Britney Spears included no involvement from Spears or her family. Director Samantha Stark told ET her team tried everything to get in touch with Spears, but nothing worked. "There's a big ethical conflict for me in making a film where the central person in it isn't participating," Stark explained. "It's really something that I've been thinking about this entire time that's really challenging. I guess I would want to say to her, 'Call me. I want to hear your side.'"