Britney Spears Mental Health Treatment: Major Stars are Sending Support

Earlier this month, it was reported that Britney Spears had checked herself into a mental health facility, with a source telling PEOPLE that the star had checked into a facility for “all-encompassing wellness treatment.”

After the news broke, several celebrities have spoken out in support of Spears, including Celine Dion, who told Entertainment Tonight that she is sending good thoughts to the 37-year-old.

“Right now she needs courage, so I’m sending her all my courage, and my inner strength, and my stability, and the love and respect I do have for other artists,” Dion said.

“It’s hard sometimes… but, you know, when you go [through] something hard, especially [with] a family member, you find strength within yourself you did not know you had,” she continued. “I do not know her so personally, but, after a while, when you go through something tough, you come back stronger.”

Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline also told Entertainment Tonight through his lawyer that he commends the singer for taking care of her health.

“Kevin commends Britney for recognizing that she needs to take a step back and that she is taking the reasonable steps to dealing with her situation in a responsible way,” Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, said. “He wishes everyone well.”

Spears’ decision to seek treatment came as she was caring for her father, Jamie, amid his health battle, which began in November when he suffered a ruptured colon.

“Britney just needed to focus on herself” the source said of the star.

“Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her,” the insider added. “He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He’s not doing well. They’re so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her — she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself.”

On the day the news of Spears’ treatment was reported, the Louisiana native used Instagram to share a quote that read, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit” with the caption, “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’ :).”

“YESSSSSSSS,” Heidi Klum wrote in response to the post, while The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards commented a heart and prayer emoji.

Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, left a series of red heart emojis and reposted the quote on his own account, writing, “It isn’t weakness, It’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am. #stronger.”

Photo Credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com