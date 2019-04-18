See Britney Spears’ Last Instagram Photo Detailing ‘Taking Care of Yourself’

It was recently reported that Britney Spears had checked herself into a mental health facility, with the news coming out the same day the singer shared her most recent Instagram post, which urged fans to take time for themselves.

On Wednesday, April 3, the mom of two posted a photo of a quote highlighting the importance of taking care of yourself. “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit,” the quote read.

“We all need to take time for a little ‘me time,’” Spears wrote in the caption.

The post was Spears’ first in months, with her most recent Instagram having arrived in January to celebrate the anniversary of her debut album, “…Baby One More Time.”

The Louisiana native’s lack of posts in between the two photos is one of many factors leading fans to believe that they aren’t being told the full story in regards to Spears’ stay at what a source told PEOPLE is a facility for “all-encompassing wellness treatment.”

Spears’ mom, Lynne, recently added fuel to the fire when she liked a series of Instagram comments referencing some sort of deception.

“I really hope you are supporting Britney in trying to end [her] conservatorship,” one comment read. “I really hope your ailing ex husband isn’t keeping your daughter somewhere against her will.”

Lynne also liked one comment urging fans to listen to an episode of the podcast Britney’s Gram, which features a voicemail from a paralegal who claims to have worked on the star’s conservatorship and alleged that Britney has been in a mental health institute for months against her will. The 37-year-old has been in a conservatorship under her father’s control since 2008.

Britney was recently spotted in public for the first time since January when she was seen in an influencer’s photo from a hair salon, which the singer had visited for a root touch up.

The mom of two’s decision to seek treatment reportedly came as she was caring for her father, Jamie, amid his health battle, which began in November when he suffered a ruptured colon.

“Britney just needed to focus on herself” the PEOPLE source said of the star.

“Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her,” the insider added. “He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He’s not doing well. They’re so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her — she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Lester Cohen