Britney Spears Forgets Where She Is During Tour Performance

Britney Spears made an embarrassing flub at a Pride festival in Brighton, England by reportedly forgetting where she was.

“What’s Up Brighton Pride?!” Cannot even believe that I witnessed @britneyspears in my hometown at @PrideBrighton; I am over the moon ❤️ #pieceofme pic.twitter.com/8bmJUl1HyR — Johnny Kenneally (@JohnnyKenneally) August 5, 2018

In the middle of her performance at the Brighton Pride festival before 57,000 people, Spears can be heard asking “Where are we?” according to video published by the Daily Mail. After a dancer answers, Spears yells, “What’s up Brighton Pride!”

So Britney absolutely killed it at Brighton Pride last night; That Slave breakdown though 👏🏼🌈 (please credit if you use my video) 🌈 #brightonpride #britneyspears #pieceofme pic.twitter.com/527a5bHB0X — Johnny Kenneally (@JohnnyKenneally) August 5, 2018

The video was originally shared by Spears fan and Brighton resident Johnny Kenneally, who also shared other clips from Spears’ performance.

Brighton Pride at Preston Park bills itself as the biggest Pride festival in the U.K. Spears’ performance there was part of the European leg of her “Piece of Me” tour.

Spears is known for her support of the LGBTQ community, and recently earned a GLAAD Media Award for her work. Just before the performance, she even announced a special Pride Edition of her Fantasy perfume, now available in the U.K.

“Events like this, the one we are attending here tonight, show the world that we’re not alone. We can all join hands together here and know that we are all beautiful. And we can lift each other up and show our gifts without hesitation,” Spears said at the GLAAD Media Awards in April.

She added, “Being a mother has shown what it means to love unconditional. And you all in this room throughout my career have shown me what it means to be loved unconditionally. It’s such an honor to be here. Thank you so much GLAAD and thank you to the LGBTQ community and all my friends and fans. I love you very much. Thank you.”

Spears’ next performance is Monday at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin. Her European tour finishes up on Sept. 1 at the Tower Festival in Blackpool, England.

Spears’ geographical slip follows news that her team has strictly banned alcohol from the tour after hearing about Demi Lovato’s recent relapse.

“Britney’s team set strict guidelines that no alcohol at all could be served backstage, because they want to keep it away from her, and also many of her dancers are underage,” a source told Page Six after Spears’ performances at Radio City Music Hall in New York last month. “Apparently this is the policy throughout her tour.”

Spears has successfully stayed sober since her infamous public breakdown more than a decade ago. She successfully performed 248 “Piece of Me” shows in Las Vegas before taking the show on the road.

Photo credit: Dave Hogan/BCU18/Getty Images for BCU