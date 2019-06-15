Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Opens up About ‘Strained’ Relationship With Pop Star

Britney Spears’ father is speaking out about his “strained” relationship with his superstar daughter.

The singer’s father, who has been Britney’s conservator since 2008, appeared in court on Thursday for a hearing that resulted in a judge granting a permanent five-year restraining order against her former manager, Sam Lufti.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new order was an extension of the temporary restraining order the judge had already granted Britney in early May.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jamie was asked about the status of his relationship with Britney before he became her conservator by Lufti’s attorney, and he responded: “Me and my daughter’s relationship has always been strained.”

The outlet reports Jamie testified Lufti made efforts to destabilize Britney’s conservatorship through harassment. Lufti has denied the claims, but the judge still ordered him to stay away from the singer, her parents and her two children for five years, maintaining a distance of at least 200 yards.

Jamie became Britney’s sole conservator earlier this year after his former co-conservator, attorney Andrew Wallet, resigned in March. Jamie filed documents on Wednesday asking a judge to allow Britney’s long-standing California conservatorship to be extended, enforced and confirmed in the singer’s home state of Louisiana.

Jamie is asking for the guidelines of the California conservatorship to be enforced in Louisiana, including allowing the conservator to “have the power to restrict and limit visitors by any means,” as well as the power to retain a “caretaker for the for conservator” 24/7.

The publication reported in May that Britney’s conservatorship is “business as usual” and that singer talks to her dad several times a day. While the #FreeBritney movement claimed the pop star is controlled by her father, the outlet writes she is free to go wherever she wants, but must be accompanied by a security guard at all time and is not allowed to go to places like liquor stores.

Apart from the courtroom drama, Spears seems happy as she continues to focus on her health after a stay at a mental health facility. The pop star has also been spending a lot of time with boyfriend Sam Asghari, including a trip to Miami.

“Sam is really in love with Britney. He will always be there to help in any way he can. He’s her protector,” an insider told ET. “When they’re together, they cook at home most nights. They like to keep things relaxed and simple.”

“Her kids love when Sam is around,” they added. “They have from the beginning of the relationship. He gets along with all of them very well.”