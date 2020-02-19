Britney Spears Fans Send Well Wishes Amid Hospitalization

Fans showered Britney Spears with well-wishes on Tuesday after her boyfriend, Sam Asghari revealed that she had been hospitalized. Asghari shared photos and a video of Spears in the hospital, getting a cast put on her broken foot. Spears’ loyal followers sympathized with the sad turn.

Asghari shared a photo of himself beside Spears’ hospital bed on Tuesday, where the singer wore a hospital gown, but also a smile. He also showed off her new cast, and a clip of himself writing the word “STRONGER” in bold letters across it.

Fans were sympathetic, knowing Spears’ love of exercise, dancing and other physically demanding activties. Recovering from a broken foot will take a lot of out of the pop star, and they left comments saying they hoped it would go quickly for her.

As the news spread, they reached out on other platforms as well. Before long, Spears was getting well-wishes on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and other sites — wherever he fans could gather.

Here is what social media is saying about Spears’ broken foot.

‘Queen’

Fans addressed Spears on every social media platform available to them in the hopes that their well-wishes might get to her. Many included notes about Spears being their “queen,” assuring her that their thoughts were with her.

‘Healing Energy’

Many people posted prayers, well-wishes and other affirmations of positivy for Spears.

“Sending my love and healing energy,” wrote dancer Willie Gomez. He included a prayer-hand emoji, a double heart and two sparkles to help get the message across.

Age

As we become super old/elderly, it’s not uncommon to break a bone. — Elliott Miller (@ECLMiller) February 18, 2020

A few fans pointed out, or even joked about Spears’ age, saying that it was natural to be more injury-prone as one grows older. In many cases, however, these messages were taken as mean-spirited and shouted down by Spears’ fans.

‘Stronger’

Some did not fail to relate Asghari’s “STRONGER” label to Speras’ own song, “Stronger,” released in 2000.

“She’s stronger then yesterday, our queen,” one commenter wrote.

Priceless

That cast belongs in the Smithsonian — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) February 18, 2020

Some fans were covetous of the cast on Spears foot, especially since it bore one of her signature song titles. They advocated for it to be preserved when it is removed.

‘Dancer’s Fracture’

This kind of fracture is apparently ridiculously common in dancers and similar athletes, to the point it’s called a dancer’s fracture — danielle without the i (@say_duh_nelle) February 18, 2020

Some of the people sympathizing with Spears’ injury had experienced it themselves, or heard about it elsewhere. It is common among dancers like Spears, to the point where it has actually been nicknamed a “dancer’s fracture.”

For the Fans

Finally, some fans tasked Asghari with caring for Spears on their behalf, letting him know that they were all behind him. Spears’ dedicated fans felt that Aghari was doing them all a favor by making sure their beloved pop star was treated well during her recovery.