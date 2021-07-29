Britney Spears' Ex-Manager Leaks Voicemails of Her Pleading to End Conservatorship

✖

Britney Spears' controversial former manager, Sam Lufti, has leaked what he claims are voicemails of the singer begging to be released from her conservatorship, sharing the audio on Instagram this week. Lufti told Page Six that he "has leaked them in the past" but was reposting the voicemails amid the renewed attention surrounding Spears' conservatorship case.

Lufti posted four audio clips, the first, from 2009, playing over an image of Spears holding her son Sean Preston when he was young. "I want out of this conservatorship," a voice says. "I’ve been blackmailed by visitation with my babies by the conservatorship. I’m confined, restrained and stripped of my civil rights. And I demand the state of California to review this case because I feel it’s illegal. Bye." In his caption, Lufti wrote that he has "many more" such message from "throughout the years."

The second post featured an old photo of Spears with Sean Preston and her younger son, Jayden James. "I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship that my father has threatened me several times, that you know, he’ll take my children away," message says. "I just want to be guaranteed that everything will be fine with the process and that you guys are taking care of everything, that things will stay the same as far as my custodial time. That’s it, bye."

A third post, which Lufti believes was from 2009, was an alleged clip of Spears asking for her own representation after she had had a lawyer appointed to her by the court when her conservatorship began in 2008. The last message was more audio played over a screenshot of an email detailing the content of the message, which included Spears stating that she wanted lawyer John Eardley to represent her and that she was "being held against my will" and could not "exercise my constitutional rights." She also said that she believes "my civil rights are being violated."

In his caption, Lufti wrote, "There was never anyone on the inside that would help. These calls are to my phone, these calls cost me a ton of money in court, tarnished my name further but also tore my soul apart, I had no idea where to turn, no one was listening no one seemed to care." He continued, "I can’t believe nothing has changed. She will never get those years back, her children were robbed of a huge chunk of history with their mother."

In May 2008, a California court denied Eardley’s bid to challenge Spears' father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of the person and his daughter's estate. Spears has now obtained new counsel, Matthew Rosengart, who recently filed a petition to have Jamie removed from the conservatorship. Lufti managed Spears for a brief period from 2007-2008 after Spears had parted ways with longtime manager Larry Rudolph. Spears later began working with Rudolph again, but he retired earlier this month after Spears' court appearance in June.