Britney Spears Evacuates Thousand Oaks Home as New Fire Breaks Out

Britney Spears has joined the tens of thousands of Californians who have evacuated their homes amid the wildfires tearing through the state.

The pop singer made the decision to evacuate on Tuesday, The Blast reports, even though her Thousand Oaks home is currently outside the mandatory evacuation zone.

Her home was not initially threatened by the fires, but a flare-up reportedly occurred Tuesday in her area. Several of her neighbors also reportedly evacuated.

As of Wednesday, sources told The Blast that the “Slumber Party” singer planned to be back in her five-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion by Thursday at the latest. It’s unclear if her two sons, Sean and Jayden, evacuated with her or if they were with their father, Kevin Federline.

The Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles County and Ventura County has burned through over 98,000 acres of land, 435 structures, and claimed the lives of three people, CBS News reports. Over 50,000 structures are still at risk of being burned by the wildfire.

About 500 miles north in Butte County, the Camp Fire, which authorities are calling the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California’s history, has killed 56 people and burned through 140,000 acres, destroying 10,321 structures. At just 40 percent contained, it could be weeks until the fire is totally extinguished.

California officials said they’ve identified most of the 59 people known to have died in the fires.

Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke, Gerard Butler, Neil Young and Kim Basinger have lost their Los Angeles-area homes to the Woolsey Fire. Cyrus and fiancé Liam Hemsworth took to social media to share photos of the charred rubble of their Malibu home, and a representative for the couple said they donated $500,000 to recovery efforts.

The representative told Entertainment Tonight that the couple made the large donation to The Malibu Foundation via Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation, which focuses on homeless youth and other vulnerable populations.

“Miley and Liam lost their home but are very grateful to be safe along with their animals!” the statement read. “Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others. They are donating $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation through Miley’s charity, Happy Hippie, in hopes to restore Malibu’s magic.”

“These funds will be used for those in financial need, emergency relief assistance, community rebuilding, wildfire prevention and climate change resilience,” the statement continued. “Those looking to get involved your time, support and donations are greatly appreciated.”

“Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones,” Cyrus, 25, wrote on social media Sunday. “My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong.”

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days,” Hemsworth, 28, wrote. “This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger.”