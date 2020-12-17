Britney Spears Debuts New Short Haircut: 'Out With the Old... In With the New'

✖

Britney Spears is rocking a fresh 'do! The pop star, 39, debuted a new look Wednesday, changing up her long blonde locks for a '90s-inspired shoulder-length hairstyle with sassy layers in three selfies she shared with fans on Instagram. The singer sported a floral top and her signature heavy eyeliner while premiering the style for her fans, beginning, "Cut my hair !!!!"

"You know what they say .... out with the old .... in with the new !!!!! Now let us pray !!!!" she continued, adding a winking and kissing emoji. Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, shared his support for the change in the comments, adding a bunch of hearts, "I love it." The singer added two more selfies showing off the cut, which were inundated with positive comments from her fans.

The "Matches" singer showed off her big change on the same day as a court hearing in her ongoing conservatorship battle. Prior to the hearing, Spears' father, Jamie Spears, denied to CNN that his daughter is afraid of him after her lawyer asserted such during a hearing last month. Jamie told the network that he had not spoken to Spears since August, when her attorney filed to remove him as conservator, claiming that before that, the two were "on good terms."

"I love my daughter and I miss her very much," Jamie told the outlet. "When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally." He added that he has and will continue to provide "unwavering love and fierce protection" against those with "self-serving interests" and "who seek to harm her or my family."

During last month's hearing, Spears' attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, told the judge that the performer would not take the stage again while her father is "in charge of her career," adding that she had told him she was "afraid" of her father. Ingham added that Spears' hadn't spoken to her father in a long time, for which she had the support of her mom and Jamie's ex-wife, Lynne Spears, who said through her attorney that her daughter should not be required follow her father's demands and expressed that their relationship was "toxic."

"It has broken Lynne's heart that things have come to this point," said her attorney, Gladstone N. Jones. While Lynne has no ill will towards her husband, she thinks it's "time to start fresh" and remove him from the conservatorship. "Contentiousness is not uncommon in families," Jones said, "but this is not a usual family."