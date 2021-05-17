Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Lands Big TV Role

✖

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari just landed himself a big role. The 27-year-old landed a role on Black Monday, which is a comedy about a group of underdogs who caused the worst Stock Market crash in the history of Wall Street. Asghari will play the role of Giancarlo, who is a model that works for Pfaffashions, throughout several episodes.

Showrunners and executive producers on the series include David Caspe and Jordan Cohan, while Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg are executive producers as well according to Deadline. Asghari's new role isn't his first role in film and television. In fact, he got his feet wet in the industry after appearing in series like NCIS, The Family Business, and Hacks, along with the feature film Can You Keep A Secret?

Asghari and Spears have been making headlines lately following the documentary, Framing Britney Spears. Asghari admitted that he has zero respect for his girlfriend's dad, Jamie Spears, following her more than decade-long conservatorship and admits he wants her to be free from it moving forward. While it took a little longer for Spears to open up on what fans think is her opinion regarding the head-turning documentary, Asghari didn't wait as long before he broke his silence.

"Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," he wrote on his Instagram story. "In my opinion Jamie is a total d—. I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom." Following his statement, a source told Entertainment Tonight they were surprised that he "vocalized his feelings in the way he did." They added, "He has never been the type to speak out publicly in any negative way. Sam has always played ball and followed Jamie's lead, but he's finally hit a breaking point."

"It seems like the documentary and the recent support coming from Britney's fans has given him the strength he needed to finally speak out," the insider continued before adding, "Sam has been faithful, loyal and by Britney's side through many difficult ups and downs. He feels like Jamie is far too controlling and adds a layer of trouble to their relationship. In Sam's eyes, there are far too many restrictions."