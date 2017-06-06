Britney Spears Puts On Quite The Dance Show With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and her new beau Sam Asghari are turning up the cuteness in their latest Instagram video, which they both shared on Instagram, that shows them putting on a dance display for the camera.

Thinking of tonight’s show has me spinning… just like this night in Vegas 😜🌀 Can’t wait to see you, #Osaka!!! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

The mother of two shared the clip with the caption: “Thinking of tonight’s show has me spinning… just like this night in Vegas…Can’t wait to see you, #Osaka!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The clip, which was posted on Monday, shows the “Baby One More Time” songstress sporting a skintight mini-dress with matching black high heels while her 23-year-old boyfriend looks dapper in a black button down and slacks. The two showed off their dance moves as Asghari twirled Britney around and pulled her in for a kiss on the cheek.

Sam Asghari also shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “Came to Japan to see this one @britneyspears.”

Up Next: Britney Spears Shows off Insanely Flat Abs During Her Morning Workout

The lovebirds are currently in Japan, where Britney Spears is in the middle of a tour. She has not performed in Asia since a brief promotional tour in 2008 following the release of her single “Womanizer,” according to Daily Mail.

No word yet as to how long Asghari plans on being with Britney on tour as she is set for a month-long stretch in which she will perform in Korea and Singapore before finishing in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Britney first met Sam Asghari after meeting on the set of her video shoot for “Slumber Party.” However, their relationship was also a missed connection.

“I think we were shooting and we were doing this scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom, and we were sitting there and we were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time,” said Spears.

More: Britney Spears Reveals Impressive Abs Photo Before Jetting Off To Tokyo

Spears continued by saying: “So we were basically forced to talk to each other and he has no idea—I mean, he knows my name—but he doesn’t know me as a person. He’s like ‘What is this girl like?’ and I have no idea who the hell he is.”

On the night they first met, Britney didn’t know that their relationship was going to blossom into a romantic one.

“We started talking about sushi and the things we like,” she said. “[I said,] ‘We should go to sushi one day…yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s just do this and let’s do this,’ and he goes, ‘Okay, I’ll give you my number after the [shoot].’ So it wasn’t even like a serious thing; it was just one of those things where we were having a conversation to get through the experience, you know?”