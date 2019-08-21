Britney Spears Admits She Doesn’t Know Who to Trust: ‘People Can Be Fake’

Britney Spears‘ Instagram account is a shining collection of at-home fashion shows, quotes and workout videos, with the singer giving fans an even more personal look at her life over the past several months.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, she shared another of her now-common candid captions, this time accompanying a quote that read, “Pay close attention to the people who don’t clap when you win.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In her caption, the pop star reflected on the negativity she had been seeing in the comments of her page, explaining that she has made the decision not to look at what the haters are saying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 20, 2019 at 6:46pm PDT

“Living in LA is such a trip !!! It can be lonely at times,” she shared. “You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake. I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy !!! It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes …. so I simply choose not to look anymore … let the clever haters do what they do best …. hate!!!”

Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, commented, “winners don’t hate or bully, losers (haters) only do because they don’t have what you have (which is the best heart in the world).”

The singer’s decision to stop reading her comments may have come after she received criticism for posting about a pair of $6,000 shoes she had purchased years ago but has yet to wear.

“Four years ago I bought my first pair of Christian Louboutin snakeskin heels that were 6,000 dollars …. PS I’ve never worn them !!!!” she wrote alongside a photo of the shoes in question.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 15, 2019 at 9:14am PDT

“Congrats on contributing to animal cruelty, all for nothing,” one comment read. “That’s is shameful to wear animals killed for vanity and brag about letting them go to waste. So cavalier and dismissive,” added another.

A third person wrote, “Must be nice to flaunt your overindulgence. Meanwhile, we have people who can’t afford their next meal. Here’s an idea, instead of spending that sort of money on nonsense, donate it.”

“Please don’t buy clothes made from animals. With all that money you could be helping animals instead of hurting them,” a fourth pointed out.

Spears also received support from her fans, with one clapping back at the negativity and commenting, “Zip it haters! Giving a wealthy person grief for spending THEIR own money the way they want. Smh lol what a joke.”

“Ya know what I’m sick of?” someone else wrote. “People who aren’t Britney telling her how she should spend HER money. She worked for it, you didn’t. When you pay her bills you talk, until then she can spend her money however she pleases. How dare anyone say she shouldn’t do it, its hers, she can do what she wants with it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin