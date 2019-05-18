Britney Spears Addresses Rumors Whether She’ll Perform Again

Britney Spears set the record straight about whether she will perform again.

The singer spoke with paparazzi as she and boyfriend Sam Asghari were spotting shopping Friday afternoon. One of the photographers took a spill, which made Sears laugh and Asghari even helped him get back up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Get some water,” Britney told the photographer in a video released by The Blast.

.@BritneySpears says “ofcourse” when asked if she will ever perform again. pic.twitter.com/GEqwo3lHqw — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) May 18, 2019

The paparazzi asked the singer a bunch of questions, which she responded with chuckles. When one of the photographers had a message for her fans, Spears responded: “I love you guys.”

As she and Sam got into the car, one of the photographers asked her if she would ever perform again, just days after her manager Larry Rudolph claimed she might never return to the stage.

After getting into the car, Spears smiled and said, “Of course.”

Rudolph, who managed the “Work Bitch” singer from 1998 to 2004 and resumed working with her in 2008, recently told TMZ he does not believe she should return to Vegas in the coming months.

“As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again,” he said.

“I don’t want her to work again ’till she’s ready, physically, mentally and passionately,” he added. “If that time never comes again it will never come again. I have no desire or ability to make her work again. I am only here for her when she wants to work. And, if she ever does want to work again, I’m here to tell her if it’s a good idea or a bad idea.”

Spears seemed to subtly respond to her manager’s claims on Instagram Wednesday when she shared an impressive new video of herself showing off her dancing skills while jamming to Michael Jackson’s “Scream.”

Rudolph later clarified his claims in a statement to Billboard.

“Other media sources seem to be picking up my quotes to TMZ as implying that Britney will never work again. That’s not what I said,” he said. “I simply said that the Vegas residency is now officially off and that she hasn’t called me in months to talk about doing anything so I’m not sure if or when she will ever want to work again. It’s that simple.”