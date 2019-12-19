Brie Larson Fans Applaud Her Guest-Hosting ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Brie Larson stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night to fill in as host for Jimmy Kimmel, kicking things off with a monologue where she lamented the fact that she wasn't cast in the film adaptation of Cats., which is set for release on Friday

"I mean, they asked literally everyone else in Hollywood: Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Jason frickin' Derulo," she said. "I mean, I want in!"

"I'll do whatever it takes," the Marvel star continued. "I'll slurp milk from a bowl. I'll get stuck on top of the fridge. I'll put a dead bird in your slipper. I will have babies under your porch. Look, we have 48 hours to get me into this movie, and I am not going to rest until I am in a damn leotard chasing a laser pointer with Dame Judi Dench."

She also performed an original song from Jimmy Kimmel Live's All-Inclusive Nondenominational Merriment Choir before pitching her own version of Elf on a Shelf, which she dubbed "Brie in a Tree" in which she kept the grownups on their best behavior rather than the kids.

The monologue had fans cracking up on Twitter.

"Brie Larson's monologue while subbing as host for Jimmy Kimmel is killing me," one person wrote. "This is some of the funniest s— I've ever watched," shared a second fan.

Later in the show, Larson interviewed guest Jamie Foxx, where they discussed their film Just Mercy and the fact that Larson was convinced he was the Fox on this season of The Masked Singer.

"I was pretty convinced you were unavailable for [the Just Mercy press tour] because you were on The Masked Singer the whole time," she told him. "That was a conspiracy theory that I had started."

Fox joked back, "Listen, man. Look, you never know!"

Overall, fans applauded Larson's performance.

"I could totally get used to [Brie Larson] Live," one wrote. "Move over [Jimmy Kimmel], there's a desk sheriff in town.

"Brie Larson should replace Jimmy Kimmel," a second tweet read. A third fan wrote, "brie larson, please take over jimmy kimmel live permanently. or produce your own late night talk show. PLEASE."

Larson had prepared for her role as guest host by sneaking into Kimmel's monologue on Tuesday, dressed in a suit and tie just like the host. "I'm even wearing your Spanx right now," she joked to him after standing behind Kimmel and mirroring his movements.

"Oh, I just — I'm researching. I take my roles very seriously," she explained. "Like for Captain Marvel, I actually had myself blasted with massive amounts of cosmic radiation from a magic rock."

