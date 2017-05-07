‘Total Divas’ Brie Bella Has Message for Fans After Hospital ‘Scare’

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan had quite the scare this week when they had to go to the hospital overnight for testing on their unborn baby, a little girl named Birdie. On Saturday, the Total Divas star took to Instagram to thank fans for their love and support during the difficult night.

Bella is six days past due with her baby to be. She posted a picture in an orange dress, sitting on an exercise ball.

“Oh the things we’ll do to naturally induce ourselves lol…I swear I’ve done ALL of them!! #6dayslate #40weekspregnant And thank you #BellaArmy for all your thoughts and prayers after our little scare at the hospital,” she captioned the photo in which she looks downright radiant.

The couple gave fans an update on Friday night on their YouTube channel.

“So Bryan and I had quite the scare yesterday. We have actually been in the hospital since yesterday. We are just waiting on an ultra sound but then we should be ready to go home,” she told the camera.

The wrestler added: “There was some issues with Birdie’s breathing. They had to track her all through the night.”

Fortunately, she had good news.

“Everything is good with her,” said the star.

