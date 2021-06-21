Brian Austin Green Shares Photo Taken by Sharna Burgess for Father's Day

✖

Several celebrities took to Instagram to show off how they celebrated Father's Day, and Brian Austin Green was no exception. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor shared a sweet photo of him and his kids, thanks to his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess' excellent photography skills. In the photo, Green is surrounded by his four children, including, Kassius, 19, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, while they all seemingly enjoyed a pool day together.

"Happy Father's Day everyone!!! Thank you baby for taking such an amazing pic for me :))," he captioned the sweet photo. Several flooded the comment section to say Happy Father's Day to the 47-year-old, including the Dancing With the Stars pro herself, who wrote, "Happy Father's day baby. You're amazing xx," and then left a second comment using a heart emoji and a heart face emoji to express herself.

The couple went public in January and since then have gushed over one another throughout the months. More recently, the actor said that dating Burgess is "different from anything" he's ever experienced before. "On our first date, we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I'd ever experienced before," he said to PEOPLE. The two met at a coffee shop for their first date just prior to the pandemic, and because of that, they were "locked in a house together" according to Burgess. The dancing pro noted how "grateful" she was for that experience because it allowed them to get to know each other in a way that was so new and different.

"I wasn't sure what that meant until the first time we kissed and then it was the attraction and a whole bunch more," Green detailed. "It was really cool. And we really have the same moral compass." Months before Green and Burgess met for their first date, his divorce from ex-wife Megan Fox was announced, one they are still trying to sort through. Because of that experience, and the pandemic, he notes that it has changed a lot of his outlook on life. "In the past year and a half, going through the divorce and the pandemic and everything I've been through, it really changed my moral outlook on the world." While Green has happily moved on, so has Fox as she and Machine Gun Kelly seem to be head over heels for one another.