Brian Austin Green Says Dating 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Sharna Burgess Is 'Different From Anything' He's Experienced

Brian Austin Green is gushing over his Dancing With the Stars girlfriend Sharna Burgess, admitting that it's like nothing he's "ever experienced before." The two have been dating for 10 months thus far, following his very public split from ex-wife Megan Fox, and he seems happier than ever. Running through the details of how their relationship began, Green detailed how their relationship just kept building after each time they spent with each other, and now there's no looking back.

"We met at a coffee shop," Burgess told PEOPLE. "Then had a few dates and then we were locked in a house together. I was grateful for that because it allowed us to really take our time and it was really awesome." Green added to that saying, "On our first date, we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I'd ever experienced before."

Green then noted that he wasn't sure what all of that meant until they shared their first kiss, then everything began to make sense. "I wasn't sure what that meant until the first time we kissed and then it was the attraction and a whole bunch more. It was really cool. And we really have the same moral compass." Sharing that quality is huge for the Beverly Hills 90210 actor as he continues to raise his children Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, with Fox. "In the past year and a half, going through the divorce and the pandemic and everything I've been through, it really changed my moral outlook on the world," he stressed.

"For me, with the kids, I can make sure they really have a good sense of other people around them and what's important in the world. It's not only my job to shape them, but they are who they are," he continued. "It's most important for me to raise them with morals and reach them what I've learned as far as what feels good and what's responsible."

While Green has moved on in his love life, so has Fox. The actress quickly got into a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly after her split with Green. While the two have been friends for a while, their friendship turned into a romance not long after. Since then, Fox has been traveling with MGK to his shows and appearances as the two have not been shy about their PDA.