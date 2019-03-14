'Breaking Bad' Alum Dean Norris Blasts 'Rich F–wads' Amid College Admissions Scam

Breaking Bad alum Dean Norris is slamming those involved in the nationwide college admissions scam dubbed "Operation: Varsity Blues." Those involved in the scandal include actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, who have both been released on bail following their arrests.

The actor, who starred as DEA agent Hank Schrader on the popular AMC drama as well as Colonel Richard Williams on CBS' The Big Bang Theory, sounded off on Twitter on Tuesday, March 12 after nearly 50 people were charged in relation to the crime, in which rich and famous clients paid millions to a network of counselors and coaches to ensure their children's admission into top schools across the nation.

"I got into Harvard against long odds via hard work and perseverance. Neither of my parents went to college, we didn't have money 2 even pay for SAT prep course let alone bribes," he wrote. "Shameful. It's hard [enough] for working class kids [to] succeed [without] rich privilege taking opportunity (sic) away."

"When I think of all the kids who studied hard, stayed up late, had part time jobs to pay for their college application fees, and then were denied rightly deserved places in elite colleges because some rich f—wads cheated for their already privileged kids — I'm disgusted," he added.

"I shall now breathe deep and go beat the s— out of a punching bag," his final tweet before he signed off read.

Norris' tweets came just hours after news broke that Fuller House star Lori Loughlin and Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman had been tied to the case.

According to documents, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, "agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team," despite that neither 20-year-old Bella or 19-year-old Olivia ever participated in crew, "thereby facilitating their admission to USC."

Huffman allegedly "made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000…to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter."

Both stars, as well as Giannulli, were arrested for their contribution in the scam. Huffman, who shares daughters Sofia, 18, and Georgia, 16, with husband William H. Macy, was released after posting a $250,000 bond. Loughlin was released on $1 million bond.

In total, 50 people, including more than 30 parents and nine coaches, have been charged in relation to "Operation: Varsity Blues." No students have been charged, though authorities are not ruling out the possibility of further charges.

Both Loughlin and Huffman could face time in prison if found guilty of the charges.