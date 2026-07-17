Bravo Reality Star’s Son Accused of Igniting Massive Brush Fire

Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti says her son played a role in starting a brush fire in Southern California.

Pedranti, who joined RHOC in Season 17 in 2023, said her son and several others were questioned in connection with a fire in Ladera Ranch last week.

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“I would like to clear up the rumblings of my son having involvement in the Ladera Ranch fire,” she wrote on Instagram last Thursday. “He and others were involved. My ex husband and myself take this very serious. This behavior is unacceptable and we are deeply sorry to our community. This is a tough learning moment for our son and our family.”

She said her son and several others were questioned by police and that no one was arrested. She said her son is taking a fire safety course and that there will be consequences within their family for his actions.

The mother of five — four sons and a daughter — did not specify which son was involved.

The Orange County Fire Authority received multiple calls around 4:45 p.m. last Tuesday reporting a vegetation fire on Narrow Canyon Road in southern Orange County that was “threatening nearby homes.”

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to 7 acres with the help of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, according to the Fire Authority.

Video from the scene showed smoke billowing from the fire as a helicopter flying overhead sprayed it with water.

Ladera Ranch, CA – July 07: An Orange County Fire Authority helicopter drops water on the Narrow fire as firefighters on the ground work to extinguish the blaze at Narrow Canyon Road and Acaster Way in Ladera Ranch on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (Photo by Jeff Antenore/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

“We were so thankful there was no property damage and nobody was hurt,” Pedranti wrote in her statement. “The fire and police were absolutely amazing and gave these boys a lesson they will never forget.”

TMZ reports that the cause of the fire remains under investigation and that three minors were interviewed. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that minors setting fires that do not cause property damage aren’t usually criminally charged. A full report will be made available 10 days from the incident.

Pedranti shares five children with her ex-husband, biotech engineer William Pedranti: sons Harrison, 22; Dawson, 19; Greyson, 16; and Dominic, 12; and daughter Everleigh, 14. Pedranti is engaged to Ryan Boyajian, who also appears on RHOC and was formerly involved in real estate and mortgage lending.