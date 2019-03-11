Brandon Lee Attempts to End Feud With Father Tommy Lee

The Tommy Lee vs. Brandon Lee father-son public feud took another turn during Father’s Day on Sunday, but now the son of the Motley Crue drummer wants to call a truce.

On Sunday, Lee posted a lengthy Father’s Day post, saying he had felt like he had “failed” as a father “because my kids don’t know the value of things.”

This prompted multiple responses from Brandon in the Instagram comment section, including “Once again painting our family in a negative light. Who the f— are you? Just move on dude … WE ALL HAVE. Or I’ll put you right back to f—in sleep.”

He then took things a step further posting a photo of a knocked out Lee in what many assumed was from the night the two got into a physical altercation. The post has since been deleted.

Brandon returned to Instagram on Monday with a long note addressed to his father.

“Tommy. If you want to bad mouth me, do it [to] my face,” Brandon wrote. “You post something for the world to see, saying that I’m a bad kid and my mom is a bad mother, what do you expect? Seriously, who’s the fkn adult here? How would you even know if I’m a bad kid, you’re not even around enough to know what kind of a person I am.”

“I understand that your feelings must be hurt still about how things went down,” he continued. “But please stop posting all of this on social media, it’s making us all act like kids. Let’s just drop it dude. You’re mad I didn’t say happy Father’s Day to you?? So what?! My birthday was on June 5 motherf—er … I didn’t hear s— from you… and I didn’t go telling the world what a let down you are. Come on man. It’s time to move on. Let’s keep this private,” Brandon added.

The altercation between the two took place on March 5, with Brandon saying Lee was drunk and that he fought back in self defense. Lee posted a photo of a bloody lip after the fight and was transported to the hospital.

Lee filed an assault charge against his son days after the incident with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. But the case was officially rejected in April after Lee reportedly refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Brandon is the son of Lee and Pamela Anderson. In February, Lee proposed to his girlfriend, former Vine star Brittany Furlan.