Brandon Blackstock’s Daughter Revealed Pregnancy Weeks Before His Death

Brandon Blackstock was going to be a grandpa for the second time over ahead of his death at age 48 this week.

Blackstock’s daughter, Savannah Blackstock Lee, revealed just one month before her father’s death that she was pregnant with her second child.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’ve been keeping a couple sweet surprises,” the 23-year-old wrote in a July Instagram post, according to Us Weekly. “One little girl will be making her arrival at the beginning of January and another beautiful girl named Julianna who has already been one of the greatest blessings to our family.”

She continued, “The Lord has been so faithful. He’s written a story we never could’ve imagined, and His kindness in this season has left us in awe. He’s answered prayers we never even knew how to pray. This journey has been so special full of peace, excitement, and so much grace. We’re growing again, and our hearts are so full. Thank you, Jesus.”

Savannah’s Instagram account has since gone private.

Savannah and her husband, Quentin Lee, are also parents of a 3-year-old boy. Blackstock shares Savannah and son Seth, 19, with his ex-wife Melissa Ashworth, from their 2001-2012 marriage.

Blackstock, who was married to Kelly Clarkson from 2013-2020, died this week after a private years-long battle with cancer.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family,” a representative for the family told PEOPLE in a statement. “We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

The news of Blackstock’s death came one day after Clarkson, 43, announced she was postponing her August Las Vegas residency concerts to spend time with her and Blackstock’s children, River and Remington, as Blackstock had been “ill.”

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” Clarkson wrote at the time. “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013 after a year of dating. They welcomed daughter River in 2014 and son Remington in 2016. Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020; their contentious split was finalized in 2022 as Clarkson was granted primary custody of the children.