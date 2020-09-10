Bradley Whitford Calls out Eric Trump for the Money He 'Stole' From Cancer Charity

After Eric Trump called out the NFL, Bradley Whitford claimed Trump stole money from a "cancer charity." Trump wrote, "Football is officially dead — so much for 'America's sport.' Goodbye NFL... I'm gone." He was responding to another tweet that stated the Dallas Cowboys players had the "green light" to protest the national anthem. Whitford then retweeted what Trump wrote, replying with, "You stole money from a cancer charity."

According to a Forbes article, Trump claimed that a charity golf event he hosts every year, all the money raised for it was going to a better cause, but according to the outlet, the Trumps were potentially getting paid as well. For the last 10 years, the Eric Trump Foundation golf invitational is held at Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County, New York. Trump, who is now the co-head of the Trump Organization, hosts on behalf of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Since his time being in charge, he's raised more than $11 million for the hospital and helped raise another $5 million through other events.

According to Trump, via the news outlet, the golf course supposedly cost the family nothing to use since it's the Trumps'. "We get to use our assets 100% free of charge," Trump said. However, that may not be the case. Filings show that it wasn't necessarily free and that they received payments of more than $1.2 million, but has no documented receipts. The Donald J. Trump Foundation may have used the Eric Trump Foundation to send $100,000 in donations to the Trump Organization.

On top of that, $500,000 was re-donated to different charities that were connected to the Trump family, when everyone donating was under the impression it may have been going somewhere else. The article claims that some of the money that was re-donated to organizations that would hold golf tournaments at Trump courses, therefore still profiting off their charity events. While this raises questions, onlookers also question why he's decided to donate money to kids with cancer considering he's not a father himself, and even Trump himself doesn't really know why.

"It's a great question — it's one that I've been asked before — and I'm not really sure," he said. "I think there is something about that innocence that has always affected me." He's visited several hospitals over the years and settled on donating to St. Jude, which is the best-known pediatric cancer center.