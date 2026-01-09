Bradley Cooper Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors

Bradley Cooper is addressing rumors that he’s gone under the knife.

The Maestro actor, 51, broke his silence on plastic surgery allegations during Monday’s episode of the SmartLess podcast with co-hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

Arnett, who stars in Cooper’s latest directorial project, Is This Thing On?, recalled in the episode being asked previously to name one thing about Cooper that other people don’t know.

“I said, ‘Well, there’s a lot’,” Arnett recalled. “And then I was gonna I was gonna say, because we keep reading everybody thinks that Bradley’s had plastic surgery. Everybody keeps saying that. I’m like, ‘What people don’t know is that he hasn’t.’ Right?”

Bateman chimed in, “That he hasn’t,” at which point Arnett clarified, “Yeah. Of course, he hasn’t.”

Cooper then confirmed that people had been coming up to him and commenting on his appearance with a tone of surprise. “No, I get people [coming] up to me the last couple weeks,” said the Academy Award-nominated star, explaining, “They’re like, ‘Oh, you look good! Yeah. Yeah, but it’s a crazy—.”

Arnett jumped in, “But it did make me think… It made me mad because people say that all the time and it’s a hilarious thing. Everybody thinks that they know. You know you read that bulls— stuff.”

Bateman then joked that he’s had plenty of plastic surgeries himself. “I’ve been cut to ribbons,” he teased. “But look how it’s worth it. Look at this.”

This is the first time Cooper has addressed the plastic surgery speculation surrounding his appearance while promoting Is This Thing On?. The film stars Arnett and Laura Dern as a couple whose marriage is unraveling.

“As their marriage quietly unravels, Alex (Arnett) faces middle age and an impending divorce, seeking new purpose in the New York comedy scene, while Tess (Dern) confronts the sacrifices she made for their family — forcing them to navigate co-parenting, identity and whether love can take a new form,” the movie synopsis reads.