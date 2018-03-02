Brad Pitt Makes Surprise Return at Gersh Oscars Bash

In a rare public appearance, A-list actor Brad Pitt recently turned up at the Gersh Talent Agency’s pre-Oscars bash.

Posing with his manager Cynthia Pett-Dante, Pitt appeared in good spirits while donning a navy blue coat and scarf with matching hat, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pitt is not nominated for an Oscar this year, but he has been nominated several times in the past.

He has received three nominations for acting. First, he was nominated in 1995 as Best Supporting Actor for his role in 12 Monkeys. Later, Pitt was nominated for Best Actor in 2008 for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and again in 2011 for Moneyball.

The 54-year-old has been a producer on three different Best Picture nominees in recent years, with The Tree of Life being nominated in 2011 and The Big Short being nominated in 2015.

Pitt’s only win has come from the 2013 Best Picture winner, 12 Years a Slave, which he also appeared in as Samuel Bass, a slavery-opposing Canadian.

Most recently, he starred in and produced the 2017 Netflix film War Machine, a film that depicts a fictionalized version of the events in The Operators, a non-fiction book based on United States Army General Stanley McChrystal.

He also produced the film Brad’s Status, which stars Ben Stiller, Austin Abrams, Michael Sheen, Jenna Fischer, and Luke Wilson, as well as the upcoming drama film Beautiful Boy that stars Steve Carell, Timothée Chalamet, Maura Tierney, Amy Ryan, Timothy Hutton and Kaitlyn Dever.

His next starring role is scheduled to be Ad Astra, an epic science fiction thriller that will co-star Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland and Jamie Kennedy.

However, it was also recently announced that Pitt has joined Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film about the Manson family murders.

While his professional life seems to be holding steady, Pitt’s personal life has been a tad rocky over the last year.

One recent report indicated that the ongoing custody battle between Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie may finally be approaching a truce.

“Brad and Angelina are near an amicable agreement on the kids,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “They’re in a better place than they have been in a long time and should be settling their divorce and custody agreement by sometime in February.”

If true, this is certainly a positive development for the family as the couple’s divorce has been volatile at times, with it being reported once that Pitt offered Jolie a $100 million settlement to “be done with her.”