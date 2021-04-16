Brad Pitt Sparks Concerns After He's Spotting Leaving Medical Center in Wheelchair

✖

Brad Pitt recently sparked fans' concerns after he was spotting leaving a medical center in a wheelchair. A photo emerged of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star being wheeled out of a medical facility with a mask and sunglasses on, and a hoodie shrowding him. Turns out there is no cause for alarm, however, as a source told Page Six that 57-year-old Pitt was merely undergoing a procedure to have wisdom teeth removed.

Pitt's dental work comes after he was recently announced as a presenter at the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony on April 25. He joins fellow A-listers such as Harrison Ford, Halle Berry, and Reese Witherspoon. In addition to his Oscar appearance, Pitt has also been filming his new movie, Bullet Train. The film follows five assassins who converge on a Japanese bullet train for separate jobs, but soon all realize that their assignments are not dissimilar. In addition to Pitt, Bullet Train also stars Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and Zazie Beetz, among many others.

Pitt has also been in the midst of a messy divorce and child custody battle with ex-wife Angeline Jolie. The pair began dating in 2006 and later married in 2014. Together they share six children. In 2016, Pitt and Jolie separated, with the actress filing for divorce by citing irreconcilable differences. "This decision was made for the health of the family," the couple's lawyer, Robert Offer, said in a statement at the time. "She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time."

In 2021, it was reported that Jolie had "proof and authority in support" of domestic violence claims she brought against Pitt in the past, which were alleged to have involved an altercation with the couple's eldest child, Maddox, who is now 19 years old. "Maddox has already given testimony as [an] adult in the ongoing custody dispute and it wasn't very flattering towards Brad," a source previously told Us Weekly. "He doesn't use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren't legal and instead uses Jolie. Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn't support."

Pitt had not spoken publicly about the ongoing court battle but has reportedly been upset at the leak regarding his children being willing to testify. A source recently told Page Six, "Brad and his camp has never attacked Angelina. But his camp feels this leak was calculated to sway opinion ahead of the conclusion of their trial."