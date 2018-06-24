Brad Pitt Is Reportedly a ‘Better Version’ of Himself After Visiting Kids Amid Custody Dispute

Even though Brad Pitt is currently in a custody battle with Angelina Jolie over their six kids, a new report says the Inglourious Basterds actor is in a good place mentally.

“He seems like a better version of the old happy Brad,” a source told PEOPLE on Saturday. “He looks like he has aged in reverse. You can tell he is taking better care of himself. He also seems very positive about the future.”

Pitt and Jolie first started dating in 2005 after his marriage with Jennifer Aniston ended. They finally married in 2014, but divorced in 2016 over “irreconcilable differences.”

On June 12, the couple came to a temporary custody agreement over their six kids — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, Knox, 9 and Vivienne, 9. The agreement, determined by a Los Angeles Superior Court, will have Pitt have physical custody of the children for 10 hours a daily from June 27 through July 1.

Part of the reason Pitt is in better spirits, according to a separate source, is thanks to his current work on the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film centers around the Charles Manson murders in 1969 Los Angeles, and Pitt has reportedly been helping with directing and writing along with starring in the project.

“Brad filmed a few scenes earlier this week in L.A. and the set vibe has been amazing,” the insider said. “Everyone is excited to work with him and Quentin. Of course Quentin is demanding to work with, but also fun. Brad has been great.”

“Some of the set worked with him before, so Brad made sure to say hello to familiar faces,” they continued. “He is very professional and friendly. Everyone calls him Brad. It’s been clear that he just wants to shoot the best movie possible. He has been all about work and seems very happy about filming.”

Rumors began to spread in April that he was seeing MIT professor and rockstar Neri Oxman, with several tabloids writing that the two were going on dinner dates. However both a source at Page Six and a rep for Pitt maintained the two were just friends for now.

“Brad and Neri instantly hit it off because they share the same passion for architecture, design and art. This is best described as a professional friendship,” the Page Six source said at the time. “Their friendship has not turned into romance … as both are cautious and this is, again, more of a professional friendship, but Brad is very interested in spending more time with Neri, she is fascinating,”