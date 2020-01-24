Brad Pitt Reacts to Strong Fan Reaction After Jennifer Aniston Reunion

The internet may still be fawning over those photos of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston‘s reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards over the weekend, but the 56-year-old actor is paying little attention to the social media craze. While the photos have sparked renewed interest in their relationship, with some fans calling for them to get back together, Pitt admitted that he is “blissfully naïve” of it all.

“I don’t know. I’m blissfully naïve and I’m gonna stay that way,” Pitt told Entertainment Tonight of the strong fan reaction, adding that he hasn’t read any of the headlines.

Pitt and Aniston were married for five years before their divorce in 2005. Despite the end of their relationship and rumors that the split came as Pitt had a relationship with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie, the former couple have remained good friends. According to a source, the pair have attempted to avoid being spotted together in public in the hopes of preventing any rumors of a rekindled romance from sparking.

“Brad and Jen started talking after their relationships ended. They have seen each other but only occasionally and casually,” a source told the outlet. “Jen frequently gets photographed, so she was conscious of avoiding Brad because, while she has always adored him, she never wanted to start any rumors.”

“She didn’t realize how huge of a reaction the public would have to them,” the source added of the now viral photos. “They both have laughed a bit about it.”

Snapped by photographer Emma McIntyre backstage after Aniston snagged the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show just after Pitt won in his category, the images quickly went viral, gaining hundreds of thousands of likes and shares across social media.

“He called out ‘Aniston!’ and she turned around and they embraced and congratulated each other,” McIntyre recalled of the moment. “It was a moment of two accomplished people at the top of their game, acknowledging each other’s successes and genuinely seeming happy to see one another.”

“The moment was really touching and you could sense the respect between two people who have known each other 20-plus years and are both outstanding in their field,” she added.

McIntyre added that she almost missed the moment as she was just getting ready to leave, though “sensed there would be a photo-worthy moment” and decided to stay backstage a little longer.