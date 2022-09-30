Brad Pitt Possibly Considering Retiring From Acting

Brad Pitt has been an A-list Hollywood star for more than 30 years, and he may now possibly be considering retiring from acting. In an interview with GQ, Pitt addressed his eventual exit from acting, saying, "I consider myself on my last leg." He added, "This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?"

Notably, Pitt recently appeared in The Lost City, with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. That film is currently available to stream on Paramount+, which offers a free trial subscription by clicking here. Next up, he'll star alongside Bullock again, in Bullet Train, a high-speed action film from director David Leitch (Deadpool 2, the John Wick franchise). That film also stars a number of big stars, such as Michael Shannon and Joey King, and will be released in theaters on Aug. 5. In the near future, Pitt is set to play real-life silent film-era actor John Gilbert in Damien Chazelle's Babylon, and he'll also star in Formula One, which is being directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski.

In addition to his award-winning acting career, Pitt is also an illustrious producer of films such as 12 Years a Slave and The Big Short, through his Plan B Entertainment company. Plan B recently produced the HBO Max remake of Father of the Bride, and its next project is the Netflix-backed Blonde, a part-biographical part-fictional film about the life of Marilyn Monroe. The movie stars Ana De Armis as the legendary actress, and is directed by Andrew Dominik, who also wrote the script, which is adapted from Joyce Carol Oates's 2000 historical fiction novel of the same name.

Earlier this year, De Armas spoke with Entertainment Weekly about Blonde, telling the outlet, "It was the most intense work I've ever done as an actress." She added, "It took me a year to prepare for that – research and accent and everything you can imagine. Reading material, and talking to Andrew Dominik for months, and getting ready to start. It was three months of shooting nonstop – like, a crazy schedule." The actress continued, "It was the most beautiful thing I've ever done. Can't wait for it to come out. It's a very special film, and Andrew's a genius. He's one of the best filmmakers I've ever worked with."

De Armas then shared that she took on a role in Daniel Craig's final James Bond film, after production on Blonde wound up getting stalled for a period of time. "I was preparing for Blonde, and then the film got pushed, and I got called for No Time to Die," she explained. "I went to London, and I only had like 10 days to two weeks of training, which is not much for everything I had to do, which made me very nervous."

The actress continued, "And then, on top of that, Daniel [Craig, who plays Bond] got injured and I had to postpone my shoot and go back to do Marilyn Monroe, which is completely different from everything else – emotionally, mentally, and physically – and then three months later go back to London and go back to being a Bond girl. All that training I did was kind of gone and forgotten! But it all worked out, and I was working with the best team possible, and they made it happen, so I'm happy with it." Blonde is set to debut Sept. 23, on Netflix.