After ‘F1’ Made Bank at the Box Office, Brad Pitt’s Next Movie Is Finally Revealed

A year after staring in the box office smash hit, F1, Brad Pitt‘s racing back to the big screen.

Just not quite as fast as the last time.

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Pitt, 62, is slated for the lead role in Heart of the Beast, which is scheduled to premiere this fall. An official release date is on tap for September 25. The movie is being distributed by Paramount Pictures and is described by the distributor as follows:



After a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements. From acclaimed filmmaker David Ayer, Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet.

J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe are also part of the film’s main cast.

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Both Paramount and Pitt are no doubt hoping Heart of the Beast will find the same success F1 did. In addition to staring in the movie, Pitt also produced the racing film and saw it gross more than $634 million worldwide – a massive success. F1 is the highest grossing film of Pitt’s lengthy career and earned several Academy Awards nominations. The movie took home The Oscar for Best Sound.

Pitt’s appearance in Heart of the Beast will mark his first time on screen since F1.

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The film will provide Pitt with another opportunity to achieve an elusive Best Actor win at the Academy Awards. Pitt has previously been nominated for his roles in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Moneyball. He won Best Supporting Actor in 2021 for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but is yet to claim Best Actor.

His chance could come with Heart of the Beast, though Polymarket bettors aren’t sold on the prospect. Pitt is trading at a respectable 42% to receive a Best Actor nomination at the 2027 Oscars. That’s quite a ways behind the top three most traded leading men on Polymarket: Matt Damon (87%), Tom Cruise (80%), and Ryan Gosling (74%).

Will Brad Pitt be nominated for Best Actor at the 99th Academy Awards?

Pitt surely would like to snag that first Oscar for Best Actor, but I’m sure another $630+ box office wouldn’t be such a terrible consolation prize.

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