Here’s What Brad Pitt Yelled at Jennifer Aniston Backstage at the SAG Awards

When Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had their big reunion backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, the pair shared a heartfelt moment, and we now know just what he yelled to her when they interacted. In a post on Instagram, Vivien Best Photography shared photos and revealed that Pitt was shouting Aniston’s last name to get her attention.

“The reunion you’ve all been waiting for happened tonight. And it was captured for you to see by Vivien Best Photography,” the post’s caption read. “I was backstage at the SAG-AFTRA awards and heard a familiar voice shouting ‘Aniston! ANISTON!’ I turned around and saw this gem of a moment happen.”

Pitt and Aniston are began making headlines this week, after both stars took home SAG Awards, and were photographed lovingly congratulating one another afterwards.

Aniston took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, and Pitt earned the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Additionally, according to Us Weekly, Entertainment Tonight Canada host Cheryl Hickey witnessed another big moment backstage, claiming that she was there when Pitt heard Aniston won her award.

“We were backstage at Winner’s Walk, and when Brad Pitt was having his picture taken at the photo wall, he heard Jennifer Aniston’s name called and he immediately left the photo wall and went over to one of the monitors to intently watch her speech,” Hickey said while speaking to Us Weekly. “You could tell he was visually captivated by her, he looked very moved, even wiping his eye at one point.”

There have been rumors that the former couple could be rekindling a romance, but Aniston has been quoted as calling that speculation “hysterical.”

