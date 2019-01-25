‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Director Bryan Singer Faces Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations Ahead of Oscars

Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer faces new accusations of sexual assault and misconduct after The Atlantic published a report detailing the latest allegations against him.

The report details four new alleged accounts from men who had not spoken publicly about their experiences and chronicles accusations against Singer that first began emerging in 2014.

Written by Alex French and Maximillian Potter, the story took 12 months and involved more than 50 sources. Three new sexual assault allegations are told by men who chose to remain anonymous. Another alleges a sexual encounter with Singer, but the man is unsure of his age at the time.

The report also detailed an allegation from Victor Vadovinos, who said he was molested by Singer on the set of Apt Pupil in 1997 when he was 13 years old.

Days after Singer was fired from the set of Bohemian Rhapsody in December 2017, with just three weeks left of filming, Seattle man Cesar Sanchez-Guzman filed a lawsuit against Singer alleging that he had raped him in 2003, when Sanchez-Guzman was 17.

A 2014 lawsuit, the first sexual assault allegation Singer faced, was eventually withdrawn by the accuser.

Reports detailed that Singer would go missing during production of Bohemian Rhapsody and that he clashed with cast members. He admitted to “creative differences on set” but claimed his departure was because 20th Century Fox would not allow him to take time away to deal with an ill parent.

Singer’s lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, told The Atlantic that Singer “has never been arrested for or charged with any crime, and that Singer categorically denies ever having sex with, or a preference for, underage men,” according to the publication.

In fact, Singer — who is best known for The Usual Suspects, Valkyrie, Superman Returns, and four X-Men movies — has denied all claims of sexual assault or misconduct against him. He most recently denied the allegations published Wednesday by The Atlantic.

“The last time I posted about this subject, Esquire magazine was preparing to publish an article written by a homophobic journalist who has a bizarre obsession with me dating back to 1997,” Singer said in a statement via a representative. “After careful fact-checking and, in consideration of the lack of credible sources, Esquire chose not to publish this piece of vendetta journalism. That didn’t stop this writer from selling it to The Atlantic. It’s sad that The Atlantic would stoop to this low standard of journalistic integrity.”

Singer did not clarify is he was referring to French or Potter, nor did he explain his claim of homophobia. The two authors of the report said in a statement: “We feel fortunate that The Atlantic decided to work with us, and we are grateful that the piece has gone through The Atlantic‘s thoughtful editorial process, which included another rigorous fact-check and robust legal vetting. We are most grateful that the alleged victims now have a chance to be heard and we hope the substance of their allegations remains the focus.”

They said their reporting began at Esquire and went through the publication’s editorial process, eventually approved for publication but never published. “We do not know why,” they said.

Bohemian Rhapsody has been the subject of much award buzz throughout Hollywood, including an Oscar nomination for Best Picture; it won the Golden Globe for best drama.