Bode and Morgan Miller’s Midwives Mourn Loss of Couple’s Infant Daughter

Bode and Morgan Miller’s midwives broke their silence on social media following the tragic death of the Olympic athlete’s 19-month old child, Emeline Grier Miller.

The toddler died Sunday after falling into a pool in Coto de Caza, California. The family’s midwives Lindsey Meehleis and Courtney Kellis both shared their grief for the tragic loss on their Instagram accounts, along with a photo of baby Emeline, wearing a flowery headpiece.

“We are all devastated by the loss of a sweet child in our OC Midwifery community. Holding this family in our hearts,” Kellis wrote. “No parent should ever have to go through this. For those of you who would like to help you can [from] the meal train link in profile.”

The photo, which Meehleis also shared, was a repost from the account of Morgan Miller.

“to is with deep sadness that I share another tragic loss in our small home birth community,” Meehleis wrote on her Instagram post. “Our community stands strong and rallies….. so here is a way we can come together and start showing them love. The gofundme link will be above in my profile. Hold your babies extra tight tonight.”

A GoFundMe campaign was established for the Miller family, to help pay for the memorial services and medical bills.

Bode took to Instagram Tuesday to share his and wife Morgan’s gratitude to their midwives for their support during the difficult time.

“Thank you for all the love and support and to our midwives @lindseymeehleis and @courtneykellis for helping us find the support our family needs during this impossible time. Links in bio,” Miller wrote.

The Orange County Coroner’s Office told TMZ that the toddler died at the hospital and still had a pulse when she was taken out of the pool.

A source close to Miller’s family said they were at a neighbor’s party on Sunday and Emeline got in the pool somehow.

Emeline had reportedly been underwater for “a couple of minutes” before she was found. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Olympic athlete revealed the heart-breaking news on his Instagram account.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” Miller wrote. “Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”