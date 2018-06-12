See Bode Miller’s Wife Morgan Final Photos of Daughter Before Tragic Accident

Emeline Miller, 19-month-old daughter of Olympic Alpine skier Bode Miller and beach volleyball player Morgan Beck, died on Sunday after accidentally falling into a neighbor’s pool during a party the day prior.

Miller announced his daughter’s passing on Monday, posting a photo gallery of her.

“We are beyond devastated,” Miller wrote. “Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” Miller wrote. “Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

Beck posted multiple photos of Emeline in just the past few weeks.

“Tuesday’s got her like,” Beck posted on Tuesday, showing four photos of Beck in a collage sitting on their bed.

She posted another photo the day before on June 4, showing her pushing two of her dolls in a stroller.

“She makes Monday look good!” Beck wrote.

Beck’s last photo she took that had both herself and Emeline in the photo was on May 29. The photo showed her receiving an ultrasound while kissing her daughter on the head as they both layed down on a hospital bed. The couple announced Beck was expecting back in April.

“Checking out baby with my other baby,” Beck wrote.

Paramedics were called to the neighbor’s house in Southern California on Saturday, and were unable to resuscitate Emeline. She was taken to a hospital in Orange County and passed away on Sunday.

Beck gave birth to Emeline on Nov. 5, 2016. Along with the baby who is on the way, the two also have a 3-year-old boy named Edward Nash Skan Miller.

Miller has another two children from previous relationships in 10-year-old daughter Neesyn Dace and 5-year-old Samuel Nathaniel.

Since the news broke, thousands of fans have left comments on the couple’s Instagram pages, offering their condolences.

“I’m so sorry Morgan,” a fan who met Emeline and Beck back in December wrote. “I literally can’t stop crying, my mom heart is just breaking for you.”

“Words are useless but that’s all I have,” wrote antoher. “My heart goes out to you. I am very sorry for your loss and the world’s loss.”

“My condolences to your family during such a difficult time,” yet another commented. “May God mend your broken hearts in due time.”