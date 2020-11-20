Bobby Brown Jr.'s Girlfriend Says She's Lost 'Soul Mate' After Shocking Death

✖

Anna Reed, who was reportedly Bobby Brown Jr.'s girlfriend, mourned his death with a heartbreaking tweet Thursday morning. Brown died Wednesday at his home in the Los Angeles area at age 28. He was the son of singer Bobby Brown and Kim Ward. His death came more than five years after his sister, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died in July 2015.

"The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soul mate," Reed tweeted, adding a sad emoji. Reed and Brown rarely spoke about their relationship on social media, but on Nov. 15, they exchanged a set of tweets. "Hey [Reed], I LOVE YOU," Brown wrote. "Hey daddy, I love you more," Reed replied, including a heart emoji. On Nov. 14, she also shared a photo of the two together.

Brown's brother Landon Brown also confirmed Brown's death. On Wednesday, he shared a photo of Brown on Instagram, adding, "I love you forever King." On Thursday, he published a video of the two together. "Everything hurts King," he wrote. Landon's friends and fans shared their condolences in response to the posts. "LB no words can suffice right but I'm sending love and prayers for some level of understanding," one person wrote to Landon. "Sending prayers so sorry for your loss," another wrote.

Brown was found dead in his home Wednesday. Police sources told TMZ they do not believe foul play is involved. A source later told the outfit Brown felt "flu-like" symptoms before his death, but his family does not believe he contracted the coronavirus. No drugs were found at the scene. A toxicology test has not been completed yet. "Please keep my family in your prayers at this time," Brown's father said in a statement to TMZ. "Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain."

Brown's close friend Karey Graves told The Daily Mail Brown was "born with a heart condition" and told her Tuesday he was not feeling ill. "It was eerie, like he knew something was going to happen, but wouldn’t seek medical help because he has a phobia of hospitals," Graves said. "'From my view, I feel like he had COVID or maybe another illness that didn’t make it easy for his pre-existing heart condition. He definitely knew something was going to happen."

Another friend, Geo Moya, told the Mail Brown was a "good person" and a "beacon of light." "We would celebrate life. We had talks of me becoming his manager for music. He liked the way I conducted my label," Moya added. "He was in the beginning stages of putting his album out. I met up with his dad and instantly I felt like we were family."